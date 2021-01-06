Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:35 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Auditorium. 

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

