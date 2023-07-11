Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education organizational meeting, 6 p.m., library.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
COIDA/OCCR audit, finance, projects committees, 8 a.m., 189 Main St., Suite 500. For info: 607-267-4010.
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
