Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cooperstown Economic Development & Sustainability Committee, 8:15 a.m., village office building, 22 Main St.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta. Unified Solar Permit process to be discussed.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., cafeteria
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Cooperstown Buildings Committee, 9 a.m., village office building, 22 Main St.
Cooperstown Public Safety - Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., fire hall, 24 Chestnut St.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
