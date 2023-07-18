Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Worcester Planning Board, 6 p.m., town building, 19 Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.