Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

WEDNESDAY

BOCES Board of Education, 9:30 a.m, ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center, 7353 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta. 

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Milford Town Board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. 

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

THURSDAY

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta or by phone: 1 646 558-8656; ID: 816 5914 7600; Audio PIN: enter # again; password: 953465#.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

