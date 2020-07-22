Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
BOCES Board of Education, 9:30 a.m, ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center, 7353 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Milford Town Board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
THURSDAY
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta or by phone: 1 646 558-8656; ID: 816 5914 7600; Audio PIN: enter # again; password: 953465#.
