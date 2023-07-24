Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY

COIDA/OCCR Board of Directors, 8 a.m., 189 Main St., Suite 500, Oneonta. For remote access: 607-267-4010.

Oneonta City Examining Board of Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources,  5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Wright Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Gallupville. Continuation of Bohler Engineering Dollar General project Environmental Assessment Review. 

