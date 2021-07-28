Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Village Fire Department officers meeting, 6 p.m., fire hall, 24 Chestnut St.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Gilbertsville Free Library annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 166 Marion Ave.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. Emergency Response Plan public hearing.
