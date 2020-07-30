Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School district, 7:30 a.m., work session. No actions will take place.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., distance learning room. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/y4t29m3b

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

