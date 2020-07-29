Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 7 p.m. For info: wlansing@cooperstown.org

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center, 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School district, 7:30 a.m., work session. No actions will take place.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., distance learning room. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5 p.m. To be livestreamed on YouTube channel and viewed at tinyurl.com/y4t29m3b

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

