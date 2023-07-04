Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.. 

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City School District code of conduct public hearing, 5:45 p.m., district offices, 31 Center St. 

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall. 

