Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed..
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District code of conduct public hearing, 5:45 p.m., district offices, 31 Center St.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
