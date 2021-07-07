Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Police Committee, Village Office Building, 22 Main St.

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., Emergency Services training room, Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9:30 a.m., Emergency Services training room, Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Streets Committee, 9 a.m., Village Office Building, 22 Main St.

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

Worcester Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

