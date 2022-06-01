Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 5 p.m., firehouse.

THURSDAY

Central Bridge water/sewer board, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church hall, Church Street. 

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., high school board room. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Trending Video