Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., tinyurl.com/y8u3t2ny.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom. Meeting ID: 96046851253. Password: 010483. <\z10.5f”Georgia, serif”>One tap mobile +19292056099,,96046851253#,,1#,010483# US (New York) .
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, firehouse, East Street.
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, noon, board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Public Works Committee , 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., public library, Memorial Room.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, State Highway 165, South Valley.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
