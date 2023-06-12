Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Cafe.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Common Council special session, 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
