Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Laurens Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Cafe. 

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Common Council special session, 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video