Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 3:30 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.,
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., on Facebook live.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.