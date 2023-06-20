Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m.
COIDA/OCCRC Board of Directors, 8 a.m., 189 Main St., Suite 500, Oneonta. For remote access info: 607-267-4010.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.