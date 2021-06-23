Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Village Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., fire hall, 24 Chestnut St.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi
New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville. Purpose: new highway garage.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, end-of-year meeting, 5 p.m.
Cooperstown Village Finance Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives Health and Education Committee, 8:50 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Schoharie County Flood Committee, 5 p.m., board chambers, 284 Main St., third floor, Schoharie.
