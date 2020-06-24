Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 6 p.m., Zoom video/phone conference. Call 607-865-6531 for access information.
Gilboa Town Board, special meeting, 8 a.m., Zoom. Call 607-588-6400 or email townofgilboa@yahoo.com for web address, meeting identification number and password or one tap mobile number needed to join the meeting.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., to be livestreamed at youtube.com/cityofoneonta, 1(646) 558-8656, ID: 81072653193, password: 448514#.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.