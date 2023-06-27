Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.. 

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Forward Local Planning Committee, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resource Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

