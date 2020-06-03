Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Education Board, 7 p.m., school library.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Gilboa Town Board, 6: 30 p.m., Zoom, Meeting ID: 5626405436, Password: 6400.
Otsego County Board, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Education Board, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Education Board, 7:30 p.m., school Distance Learning room.
Milford Village Trustees Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Office.
Oneonta Public Service Board, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
