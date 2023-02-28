Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School gymnasium. Regular meeting and building presentation. 

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Walton Central School District Board of Education budget work session, 5 p.m., high school board room. 

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video