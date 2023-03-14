Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Café.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video