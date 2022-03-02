Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9:35 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9:40 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Central Bridge Water/Sewer, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church hall, Church Street.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
