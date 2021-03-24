Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervises, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School, building presentation.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Sidney Village Police Reform Committee, 6 p.m. Email mgeorge@villageofsidney.org for Zoom access info.

THURSDAY

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

