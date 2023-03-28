Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Otsego Town Board, 5:30 p.m., town building, Fly Creek. Purpose: Filling various vacancies.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.