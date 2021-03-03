Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., Meetings live on Facebook at tinyurl.com/f858ba2d
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Walton Central School District Board of Education budget work session, 6 p.m., live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium, 29 Academy St.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 7 p.m., by Zoom.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.