Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., Meetings live on Facebook at tinyurl.com/f858ba2d

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Walton Central School District Board of Education budget work session, 6 p.m., live streamed on district’s YouTube channel. 

THURSDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium, 29 Academy St.

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 7 p.m., by Zoom. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you