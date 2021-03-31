Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., final budget presentation, junior-senior high school cafeteria and on Zoom. For access info: cooperstowncs.org
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 7 p.m., by Zoom. For access info: charlene_r_wells@yahoo.com
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., public hearing on Plan for Police Reform. View at youtube.com/cityofoneonta. For Zoom access: tinyurl.com/45ezjrh4
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
