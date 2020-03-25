WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

THURSDAY

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 a.m., Public invited to watch remotely. For details: https://www.schenevuscsd.org/

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you