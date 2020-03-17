WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Jr./Sr. high school library.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school, 130 East St. Closed to public. Available to view at www.facebook.com/OneontaCitySchoolDistsrict
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., Emergency Services Training Room, Meadows bldg.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 145.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otego Village Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 1 p.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
