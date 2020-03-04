WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., junior-senior high school library.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Walton Central School Board of Education budget workshop, 6 p.m., board of education room, high school.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.