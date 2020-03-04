WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., junior-senior high school library.

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Walton Central School Board of Education budget workshop, 6 p.m., board of education room, high school.

THURSDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room. 

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport. 

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room. 

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

