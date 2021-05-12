Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cooperstown Economic Development Sustainability Committee, 8:15 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Police Committee, 9 a.m. board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Doubleday Field Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Northern Catskills Occupational Center, Grand Gorge.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Streets Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. For more info: www.franklincsd.org

Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you