Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Supervisors Board, 1 p.m., 11 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
ONC BOCES Education Board, 12:30 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ybp58blf
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego County Adminstration, 10:30 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Public Works, 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
