Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, Walton. 

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School audit committee, 5:30 p.m., board room D131.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 6 p.m., 391 Airport Road

THURSDAY

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 4 p.m., high school board room.

