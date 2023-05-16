Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, Walton.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School audit committee, 5:30 p.m., board room D131.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 6 p.m., 391 Airport Road
THURSDAY
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 4 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
