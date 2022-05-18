Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria. 

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office distance learning room. 

THURSDAY

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

