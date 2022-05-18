Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office distance learning room.
THURSDAY
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
