Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Village Buildings Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Cooperstown Village Public Safety Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., fire hall, 24 Chestnut St.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com.cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Zoom link available at www.oneontacsd.org
THURSDAY
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
