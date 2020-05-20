Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Education Board, 7 p.m., school library.
Harris Memorial Library board meeting, 5 p.m., contact harrislibrary@yahoo.com
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Otsego County Representative Board, 10 a.m., streamed at tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
Walton Education Board superintendent finalist (B) Community Forum, 6 p.m., to register call 607-865-4116 ext 6130 or email cphraner@waltoncds.org
THURSDAY
Afton Education Board special meeting, 7 p.m., via Skype.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Education Board, 7:30 p.m., school distance learning room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
