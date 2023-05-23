Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library. 

THURSDAY

COIDA/OCCRC Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Suite 500, 189 Main St., Oneonta. For remote access info: 607-267-4010. 

Oneonta City Board of Assessment Review, 4 to 8 p.m., second floor conference room. City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., high school board room. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

