Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
COIDA/OCCRC Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Suite 500, 189 Main St., Oneonta. For remote access info: 607-267-4010.
Oneonta City Board of Assessment Review, 4 to 8 p.m., second floor conference room. City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
