Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission - sketch plan conference, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Board of Assessment Review, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contact clerk’s office if not appearing in person.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
