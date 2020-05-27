Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 10 a.m., tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Education Board special budget meeting, 6:30p.m., www.worcestercs.org
THURSDAY
Oneonta Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall.
Oneonta Board of Assessment Review, 2-4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Board of Assessment Review, 6-8 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.