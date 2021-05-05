Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education budget hearing following by regular meeting, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, annual budget public hearing, 6:30 p.m., junior-senior library media center.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., budget hearing; 6 p.m., regular meeting. Zoom link available at www.oneontacsd.org.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/5mh32hse
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry-Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
