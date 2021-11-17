Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES, 3 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3, Oneonta.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Albert S. Nadar Regional Airport, 391 Airport Rd.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office distance learning room.
Schoharie County Personnel/Finance Committee, 4:45 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
THURSDAY
CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties annual meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., on Zoom. For access: 518-234-4303.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 2 p.m., via videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection information.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.