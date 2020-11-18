Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Four County Library System Board of Directors, 2 p.m., videoconference. For connection info: sbachman@4cls.org
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Northern Catskills Occupational Center, 2020 Jump Brook Road, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office DL room.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7p .m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education audit committee, 5:30 p.m., board meeting to follow, high school gymnasium.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
