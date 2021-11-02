Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS distance learning room.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.
THURSDAY
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
