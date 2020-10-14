Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Gilboa Town Board budget workshop, 8 a.m., town hall, 373 NY-990V.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., meeting, big gym.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, 1914 County Road 35, Milford.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Andes Town Board budget workshop, 6 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. and on Zoom.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Boar of Education, 7p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Jefferson Town Board, 7 p.m. town hall, 677 N. Harpersfield Road, public hearings on tax cap and preliminary budget.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room.
Oneonta Common Council budget session, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, noon, board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
