Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Middle School Library.
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry-Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., audit committee; 7 p.m., regular meeting, cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
