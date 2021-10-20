Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Middle School Library. 

Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry-Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., audit committee; 7 p.m., regular meeting, cafeteria.

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse. 

Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

