Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., multi-purpose room.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., middle school library.
Otsego County Board of Representatives full board budget workshop, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Commission of Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
