Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Common Council budget session, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria, regarding 6-12 reopening plan.
Milford Town Board budget workshop, 6 p.m. town hall, Portlandville.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., audit committee followed by special board meeting, high school gymnasium.
Oneonta City Common Council city manager discussion, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
