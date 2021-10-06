Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

 WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Valleyview School. 

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St. 

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

