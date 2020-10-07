Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., audit committee; regular meeting to follow. For info: franklincsd.org
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. Capital project update and Oct. 13 school reopening.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Oneonta Police Department Community Advisory Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Valleyview Elementary School, regular meeting and building presentation.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., second floor, board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Board 2021 budget workshop, 5 p.m., 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
