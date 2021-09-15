Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., OAOC, Milford.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Albert S. Nader Regional Airport, 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown and streamed live on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/27xfc52y.
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown and streamed live on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/27xfc52y.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
